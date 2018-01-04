Man who hid in a closet wanted for sexual assault, attack near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway

Metro Police asked for the public's help to find a man who tried to sexually assault and attack two women in Las Vegas last week.

A woman in an apartment near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway said she had left the building to take the trash out. She closed the door, but left it unlocked. When she returned to her bedroom, a man came from inside her closed, tried to cover her mouth with a shirt and started "assaulting" her, Metro said.

The two struggled and the man pushed her onto the bed. As she screamed, another woman who was in the shower ran into the bedroom. Metro said the man tried to "assault and fight" with both women before fleeing the apartment.

He is described as 25 to 26 years old, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 with black eyes, a thin build and scratches on his face. Police said he wore one glove on his left hand.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call Metro at 702-828-3421.

Metro said detectives were working on obtaining a sketch of the suspect and it would be made public as soon as it is available.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.