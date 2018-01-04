Metro: Pedestrian critically injured in crash near Charleston Boulevard and Bruce Street

A crash near Bruce Street and Charleston Boulevard critically injured a pedestrian Thursday, Metro said.

Police were called to the scene at Bruce Street and Lewis Avenue at 3:11 p.m. Lewis Avenue was shut down in both directions as officers investigated.

One person was taken to Sunrise hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Metro. He was later upgraded to "stable" condition.

Police said the driver of a four-door Buick which hit the pedestrian stayed on the scene and impairment was not involved.

