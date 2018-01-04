Neighbors blame squatters for house fire in west Las Vegas

Firefighters battled an extensive house fire during the overnight hours Wednesday in a west Las Vegas neighborhood.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews were called to the 300 block of View Drive, near Alta Drive and Jones Boulevard, at 11:15 p.m.

Arriving firefighters noticed heavy smoke coming from a single-story home and feared the intense flames might spread to other structures.

Vegas fire crews were able to contain the blaze once at the scene and extinguished the flames within 30 minutes of arrival, according to fire officials.

Fire investigators believe the fire started in the rear of the house, possibly in the kitchen area.

The house was a confirmed vacant structure that did not have any utilities connected.

Neighbors informed authorities that a squatter family was staying in the home and were seen leaving the residence after the fire started.

Damages to the home were estimated at $125,000.

Fire investigators reported the cause of the fire was undetermined during their preliminary investigation.

No other structures were damaged in the incident.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.