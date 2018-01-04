Lucky Dragon hotel-casino to reduce staff, gaming options

One of the newest properties near the Las Vegas Strip announces plans to cut costs amid a reorganization process.

The Lucky Dragon hotel-casino said a reduction in staff and a temporary closure of entertainment options such as gaming and restaurants is happening at the property starting Thursday.

The boutique establishment opened in December of 2016 and just recently celebrated its one-year anniversary.

Representatives from the property said the hotel and gift shop will remain open during the reorganization process, along with the Cha Garden

The company called the process a difficult decision, but one that will pave the way for the hotel-casino to establish new partnerships and enhance the property’s long-term positioning.

We would like to thank our outstanding colleagues for their many contributions, hard work and dedication to the resort. All staff laid off will have the opportunity to rejoin the Lucky Dragon team when gaming and additional restaurant operations resume within six months.

All gaming chip and ticket redemption can be done through the front desk at the hotel. However, any previous gaming, food and beverage promotions or offers will no longer be valid according to a property representative.

