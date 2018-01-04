North Las Vegas motorcyclist dies in New Year's Day crash

Troopers at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Jan. 1, 2018. (Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash where a motorcyclist was killed on New Year's Day.

Troopers were notified of an accident on Nevada State Route 160 near mile marker 13, outside of Blue Diamond, at about 3:30 p.m.

A 2016 Harley Davidson was traveling east on SR-160 as part of a group of motorcycles when it went off the roadway, according to the NHP.

Authorities said the 62-year-old rider of the Harley was ejected from the bike as it entered the dirt shoulder. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

Investigators believe speed was not a factor in the crash and reported the rider was wearing an approved helmet.

James Walker, of North Las Vegas, was identified as the motorcyclist killed in the crash, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

No immediate cause for the crash was released by officials. The incident remains under investigation.

