Man arrested in connection with two armed robberies in Las Vegas

Justin Edminston (Source: LVMPD) Justin Edminston (Source: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man in connection with two armed robberies. 

Police took 27-year-old Justin Edminston into custody on Wednesday. 

Edminston is accused of committing two armed robberies at businesses in the Valley on New Year's Eve and New Year's day. 

He was charged with robbery with a deadly weapon and burglary with a deadly weapon. 

