Valley tech companies prepare for start of CES

The Consumer Electronics Show, better known as CES, attracted tens of thousands of tech insiders from all over the world. But for some, the drive to the globe's biggest electronics trade show is a matter of driving across town.

"A lot of blood, sweat and tears went into this project," Chadd Johnson said as he scrolled through a prototype for his app, Pedal.

It's not on the market yet, but the app would allow people to buy day passes to gyms in their area. Johnson said it's great for people who travel a lot or don't want to commit to just one gym.

"We thought there's got to be a way to simplify this, and that was the concept of Pedal was truly born."

Johnson is a Las Vegas local and the app's headquarters is located in the Valley. But soon, the year-old start-up will be getting exposure well beyond Southern Nevada.

Johnson said he will be debuting Pedal at CES.

"We were very surprised that not only were we approved very quickly, we locked down one of the very last booths," he said. "For us, it's a great blessing to have this opportunity to show what we have to offer at CES."

CES is a massive event, with a worldwide reputation for introducing industry members to the next "big things" in tech.

"So many new breakthroughs in technology are showcased every year," Johnson said.

But for local tech companies, the show is an incredible opportunity right in their own backyard.

"I couldn't stress enough how significant this trade show is for the Las Vegas community," Johnson said. "It is going to be a huge event both for the people that visit, but it's also huge for those of us that live here and we benefit from having CES as part of our local community."

