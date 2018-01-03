In-N-Out Burger debuts first new menu item in more than a decade - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

In-N-Out Burger debuts first new menu item in more than a decade

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
California-based fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger welcomed a new tasty drink on the menu just in time for the new year. 

The cult-favorite burger joint now offers hot cocoa with a side of mini marshmallows that's sure to please their loyal fan base, according to multiple reports on social media. On Jan. 1, all 328 In-N-Out locations began offering the chocolate drink. 

An 8-ounce hot cup of cocoa costs $1.55 and the 16-ounce is $2.45. The burger chain said the drink will be available year-round. 

