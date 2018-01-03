Woman snatches $940 from hands of Las Vegas gas station slot player

This woman with distinct blue hair grabbed $940 out of a valley woman's hands and ran off.

A valley woman said her rent money was snatched out of her hands at a convenience store off Boulder Highway and Tropicana, but it was all caught on camera.

A valley woman said she is heartbroken and broke, after she was robbed in broad daylight.

Cynthia said her rent money was snatched out of her hands at a convenience store off Boulder Highway and Tropicana, but it was all caught on camera.

The suspect stood out in the video with long blue hair. She zeroed in on the victim sitting in front of a slot machine. When she pulled out a wad of cash, the blue-haired woman grabbed it and dashed out the door, getting away with $940.

The robbery has become a memory Cynthia has relived every day since New Years Eve.

“I screamed at you, I need this money for my dogs,” Cynthia said. “Why didn’t you stop?”

Cynthia said she didn't want to reveal her full name or show her face, but as she sat on her front porch, she said she was worried about her future without that money.

“It was for my rent, my utilities, my food and my monthly things." "That was my money; most of all it was for my dogs.”

Cynthia said her dogs have Parvovirus, a viral disease, and planned on using some of the money on medication.

She said although she was gambling, she was only using the extra money from the middle of the wad of cash. On Wednesday, she said she was afraid her dogs could die.

“If I was 12 years younger, and healthier I would've caught her,” Cynthia said. “It wouldn’t be a nice thing. I was known for kicking [explicative] first, and checking you later.”

Cynthia is a senior and said she lives on a fixed income, but she still gives back when she can, by helping homeless people and rescued pets.

Originally, she said she was excited about celebrating the holiday, but she ended 2017 by crying into the new year instead.

“It’s made me lose my trust in humans completely."

Both Cynthia and the store owner filed police reports. Cynthia said she hopes the suspect's very distinct looks will help police catch her.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Crimestoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.