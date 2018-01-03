Delay in Vegas Strong Fund distribution frustrates survivors

Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.More >
Glazier’s Food Marketplace in southwest Las Vegas will be closing its doors soon, for good.More >
One person was killed in a crash near U.S. 95 and Charleston Boulevard Tuesday night, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.More >
State officials removed a sign on the Arizona line and another Monday near the Nevada border.More >
Police were investigating a fatal crash in North Las Vegas early Wednesday morning where multiple people were injured.More >
A Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer accidentally shot a person with a rifle on the Las Vegas Strip after the New Year's celebration, according to the police department.More >
Metro Police arrested and identified three suspects charged in a home invasion, battery of an elderly couple and robbery of a Tesla car near Flamingo and Lindell Roads.More >
A New Jersey mother of two won $5 million after purchasing a lottery ticket she didn’t intend to buy.More >
A Nevada woman who was twice convicted of a 2001 murder and sexual mutilation that she insisted happened when she was more than 150 miles away has been ordered freed from a Las Vegas jail.More >
