Metro made 43 DUI arrests on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Over a 24-hour period on New Year's Eve, Las Vegas Metro police officers arrested 43 people for driving under the influence. Five other traffic-related arrests were made. 

According to Sgt. Jeff Clark, officers stopped 906 vehicles and officers issued 898 traffic violations. 

Officers also responded to 91 crashes in the Valley. 

Additionally, Metro previously said officers arrested eight people on the Las Vegas Strip and three people on Fremont Street for misdemeanors. 10 total citations were issued on the Strip and Fremont combined. 

