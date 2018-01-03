Glazier's Food Marketplace is closing in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Glazier's Food Marketplace is closing in Las Vegas

Glazier's storefront pictured here on Jan. 3, 2018. (Dylan Kendrick/FOX5) Glazier's storefront pictured here on Jan. 3, 2018. (Dylan Kendrick/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Glazier’s Food Marketplace in southwest Las Vegas will be closing its doors soon, for good.

The independent supermarket announced plans it will shut down after calling 8525 West Warm Springs Road home for the last eight years. 

Representatives from the store said this Las Vegas location plans to be open a few more weeks in order to sell the remaining items in the market.  

