Vegas Golden Knights sign Jonathan Marchessault to 6-year contra

Vegas Golden Knights sign Jonathan Marchessault to 6-year contract extension

The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File) The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Vegas Golden Knights signed forward Jonathan Marchessault to a six-year contract extension worth $30 million. 

General Manager George McPhee announced Wednesday that his contract will extend through the 2023 to 2024 season. It is worth an average annual value of $5 million. 

Marchessault tallied a team-high 37 points to go with a penalty 20 minutes in 35 games this season for the Vegas Golden Knights. He is ranked in the top 25 in the NHL in scoring. 

He was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2017 Expansion Draft on June 21 from the Florida Panthers.

 

