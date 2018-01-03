Golden Knights launch 'Can't Wait List' for future season ticket deposits

The outdoor marquee on the T-Mobile Arena displays the Vegas Golden Knights moniker and logo on Nov. 22, 2016. (FOX5)

The Vegas Golden Knights are offering additional fans the opportunity to become season ticket holders for the 2018-19 season.

Wednesday, team representatives announced a "Can't Wait List' open for fans, who are not already season ticket members, the chance to place a deposit on tickets for the upcoming season.

Deposits start at $100 a seat and allow location selection before the general public gets an opportunity, according to a team news release.

“The overwhelming support we have received from our fans this season has been unbelievable and we are excited to welcome more fans into the Golden Knights family,” said Vegas Golden Knights Vice President of Ticketing and Suites Todd Pollock.

Vegas has welcomed the Knights with open arms during their inaugural season, averaging close to 18,000 fans a game, and the team has returned the favor sporting one of the best records in the NHL to start the season.

Team representatives said benefits of a season ticket membership include savings on individual games, access to member-only events and access to Stanley Cup Playoff tickets if the team makes it into the postseason.

Click here for more information on this season ticket opportunity from the Knights.

