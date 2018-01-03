Study: North Las Vegas bottom of list for active lifestyles

Many New Year's resolutions tend to be working on living a healthier lifestyle.

With that in mind, WalletHub conducted a study on where the best places in the U.S. give that option of balancing a healthy diet with ample physical activity.

To determine the best location, the personal-finance website compared the 100 biggest U.S. cities across 34 key metrics.

The dataset ranges from average monthly fitness-club fees, bike scores, to the share of physically inactive adults, according to the website.

Chicago returned as the No. 1 city for individuals to lead an active lifestyle, followed by Portland and San Francisco.

While, Hialeah, Fla., and North Las Vegas were ranked as the bottom two cities for such a lifestyle.

Las Vegas itself came in at No. 29 with Henderson in the middle at No. 49.

A full list and further details about the study is available here.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.