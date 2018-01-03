Study: North Las Vegas bottom of list for active lifestyles - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Study: North Las Vegas bottom of list for active lifestyles

Posted: Updated:
(File image/FOX5) (File image/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Many New Year's resolutions tend to be working on living a healthier lifestyle.

With that in mind, WalletHub conducted a study on where the best places in the U.S. give that option of balancing a healthy diet with ample physical activity. 

To determine the best location, the personal-finance website compared the 100 biggest U.S. cities across 34 key metrics.

The dataset ranges from average monthly fitness-club fees, bike scores, to the share of physically inactive adults, according to the website.

Chicago returned as the No. 1 city for individuals to lead an active lifestyle, followed by Portland and San Francisco.

While, Hialeah, Fla., and North Las Vegas were ranked as the bottom two cities for such a lifestyle. 

Las Vegas itself came in at No. 29 with Henderson in the middle at No. 49.

A full list and further details about the study is available here.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.