Caesars Palace installs dragon for Chinese New Year

The Chinese New Year is still nearly a month and a half away, but Caesars Palace got a jump start on the decorations Wednesday.

A 22-foot long dragon now greets guests at the Fortuna Terrance near the interior entrance to the Forum Shops. Although 2018 is Year of the Dog, the dragon is repeatedly put on display because the legendary creature in Chinese mythology and folklore is a traditional symbol of power, strength, and good luck. It contains 30,000 red and amber lights, it is 6 feet wide and 12 feet high.

The Chinese New Year begins on February 16th, 2018. The dragon will stay up throughout the Chinese New Year celebration season.

Celebration Information:

22nd Annual Meadows School Parade – Friday, Feb. 16

For the 22nd consecutive year, The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace will welcome students from the Meadows School, who will perform the traditional dragon parade throughout The Forum Shops at Caesars on Friday, Feb 16 beginning at 10 a.m. The cast of singers and dancers includes 120 Meadows students – 60 from kindergarten and 60 from fifth grade plus the school’s very special guest, founder, and Mayor of Las Vegas Carolyn Goodman.

Special Greeters – Friday, Feb 16 and Saturday, Feb 17

On Friday and Saturday, Feb. 16 through 17, The Forum Shops will offer special greeters who will distribute a distinctive brochure featuring special offers in honor of Chinese New Year from a variety of retailers at The Forum Shops. Greeters will be located near the dragon display on the Fortuna Terrace. The special offer brochure will also be distributed at The Forum Shops Guest Services Centers and Forum Shops Valet.

