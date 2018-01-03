Man suspected of Christmas Eve robbery wanted by Metro

Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for a man suspected of robbing a business on Christmas Eve.

On Dec. 24 at about 12:05 a.m., the suspect entered a business in the 3400 block of North Rancho Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue, and pretended to be a customer. He threatened an employee with a firearm, struck him with a fist and forced the employee to give him money.

Police described the suspect as a black man, standing about 5'6" to 5'9" tall, with a thin build, and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket with a black hoodie jacket underneath blue jeans, black shoes with white soles, and carrying a black and white backpack. He was also armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

