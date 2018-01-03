Christmas Day robbery suspect wanted by Vegas police

Authorities are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Las Vegas convenience store on Christmas Day morning.

Las Vegas police were called to the 900 block of North Buffalo Drive, near Washington Avenue, just before 3 a.m. with reports of an armed robbery.

Metro said a man threatened an employee at the store with a gun and forced the worker to give him money before leaving the scene.

The suspect was described by police as a black man approximately 5'4" tall with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a gray hat, black-hooded jacket, and jeans.

Anyone with further information on this incident was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.