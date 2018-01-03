Pedestrian killed in east Las Vegas crash identified

Metro at the scene of a fatal crash in east Las Vegas on Dec. 13, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

A pedestrian killed in a crash in east Las Vegas on Dec. 13 has been identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Peter Edward Davila, 54, died from multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner said. The manner was ruled an accident.

Police said the crash occurred when a Chrysler PT Cruiser turned in front of a Chevy Silverado. The impact of the collision sent the Chevy toward the sidewalk where it struck Davila.

Davila was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The drivers of the vehicles sustained minor injuries in the collision.

