Coroner identifies man killed on Interstate 15

The sign outside of the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)
Medical examiners have identified a man killed on Interstate 15 on Dec. 15. 

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 28-year-old Ty Maurice Colyar died from blunt force trauma. The manner was ruled an accident. 

Nevada Highway Patrol said Colyar was struck by a Nissan SUV as he was attempting to walk on the freeway. 

The driver of the SUV did not show signs of impairment, NHP said. 

