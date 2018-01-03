Coroner identifies man killed on Interstate 15

The sign outside of the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)

Medical examiners have identified a man killed on Interstate 15 on Dec. 15.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 28-year-old Ty Maurice Colyar died from blunt force trauma. The manner was ruled an accident.

Nevada Highway Patrol said Colyar was struck by a Nissan SUV as he was attempting to walk on the freeway.

The driver of the SUV did not show signs of impairment, NHP said.

