West Las Vegas shooting victim identified

Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in a west Las Vegas apartment complex during mid-December.

Officers originally responded to a complex in the 3600 block of South Fort Apache Road, near Twain Avenue, just after 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 with reports of a body found at that location.

Police said a man in his 30s was found lying between two buildings with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

According to Metro's preliminary investigation, the victim appeared to have been getting out of his vehicle and shot while heading to his apartment.

The Clark County Coroner's office identified the man as 35-year-old Christian Jewell Stephen Bracko, of Las Vegas.

Metro said at the time of the shooting that Bracko may have been a victim of a targeted robbery, as his cell phone and cash went missing in the incident.

The gunman was described as a black man, about 5'8" tall, last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with further information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

