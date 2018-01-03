Man killed after jumping on hood of car near Flamingo and Koval

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly collision after a pedestrian was killed after jumping on the hood of a car.

The incident occurred at 2:23 a.m. Wednesday near Flamingo Road and Koval Lane.

"It's just so crazy," Alfredo Garcia said. Garcia is the operations manager at the Port of Subs inside the Jay's Market located at the intersection where the collision happened.

"[An employee] called me saying he heard a screeching noise," Garcia said. "He heard screeching, he looked up and realized someone got hit."

According to police, a black four-door Mercedes-Benz was turning right from southbound Koval Lane to westbound Flamingo Road when a pedestrian climbed on top of the hood of the Mercedes-Benz. The car accelerated west and the pedestrian fell to the roadway.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz did not remain at the scene.

Garcia told FOX5 his employee went to the scene and was able to identify the man as a homeless person who frequented the store often.

"He's been in and out of our store. People used to buy him sandwiches."

According to police, the 21-year-old pedestrian was from Brazil and was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It's unclear what led up to the incident.

Garcia also showed FOX5 surveillance video of what appears to be the 21-year-old running into the street.

Garcia said he could not find the Mercedes-Benz in his surveillance video but noticed a silver sedan turn into the parking lot of Jay's Marketplace, stop for a few seconds, then turn back out of the lot.

"I think the car was silver, not black," Garcia said.

Police said they received the information about the black Mercedes from initial witness reports but the investigation is early and some details could change.

"Its just sad that it happened," Garcia said.

The death marked the first traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction in 2018.

The collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Metro's Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-4060. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

