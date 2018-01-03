DUI appears factor in North Las Vegas deadly crash

Investigators at the scene of a fatal crash in North Las Vegas on Jan. 3, 2018. (NLVPD/Twitter)

Police are investigating a fatal crash in North Las Vegas early Wednesday morning where multiple people were injured.

Officers reported they received a call for a serious vehicle accident at the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Statz Street at about 1:30 a.m.

Officers are investigating a fatal crash at Lake Mead / Statz. Intersection closed. Drivers avoid area. PIO enroute. #NLVPD — NLVPD (@NLVPD) January 3, 2018

North Las Vegas police said the trucks involved in the crash collided head-on after one crossed over into oncoming traffic.

A 24-year-old driver of one of the vehicles was suspected of driving under the influence, as police said he was traveling the wrong way on Lake Mead.

He was transported to the University Medical Center but later died from his injuries sustained in the accident.

A 22-year-old mother and her 1-year-old child were the occupants of the other truck.

They were also transported to UMC for their injuries and are expected to survive, according to officers.

The NLVPD had the intersection closed for the on-scene investigation.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information about the crash.

Stay with FOX5 for continued updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.