Alcohol a factor in North Las Vegas fatal crash

Investigators at the scene of a fatal crash in North Las Vegas on Jan. 3, 2018. (NLVPD/Twitter)

Police investigated a fatal crash in North Las Vegas early Wednesday morning where multiple people were injured.

Officers reported they received a call for a serious vehicle accident at the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Statz Street at about 1:30 a.m.

Officers are investigating a fatal crash at Lake Mead / Statz. Intersection closed. Drivers avoid area. PIO enroute. #NLVPD — NLVPD (@NLVPD) January 3, 2018

North Las Vegas police said the trucks involved in the crash collided head-on after one crossed over into oncoming traffic. A silver Dodge truck heading east on Lake Mead Boulevard crossed over the center lane into oncoming traffic, hitting a black Dodge truck heading west. A 22-year-old mother and her one-year-old child were inside the other truck. They were also transported to UMC for non-life threatening injuries, according to officers.

The 24-year-old man driving the silver truck was suspected of driving under the influence.

He was transported to the University Medical Center but later died from his injuries suffered in the accident.

The NLVPD had the intersection closed for the investigation.

Authorities did not release identities of people involved. It was the first traffic fatality in North Las Vegas in 2018.

