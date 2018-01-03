Metro searching for truck driver involved in self-defense homici - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro searching for truck driver involved in self-defense homicide near Alexander and Lamb

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Metro police said they are searching for a witness to a self-defense shooting that left a suspect dead Sunday near Lamb Boulevard and Alexander Road.

Police said they were called to the area after someone reported a person being dragged by a black pickup truck. This lead to "a citizen shooting and killing a suspect" in self defense, Metro said.

The truck didn't remain on the scene and police said they're looking for the driver.

The suspect killed was not identified. 

Anyone with any information about the incident was asked to call Metro at 702-828-3521.

