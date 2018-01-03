Raiders, Henderson move closer to practice facility deal

The Raiders and the City of Henderson took one step closer to a new practice facility Tuesday. The city council unanimously approved a resolution to give the organization a chance to buy a 55-acre piece of land near the Henderson Executive Airport for the team's practice facility and corporate headquarters.

The city set the minimum price at $6.05 million. The city said a project developer estimated the building would create 250 full-time jobs.

The land was offered at a discounted price because of the economic benefits it would bring, the city said in a release.

“Return on investment is very important and we’re making an investment in the Raiders by voting to move forward,” Mayor Debra March said before casting her vote to approve the resolution. ”There is going to be a significant economic impact to our community, creating new tax revenue. And by creating more jobs in our community, people can stay in our community to live, work and play, which has been one of our goals: to allow people to remain near their homes and to be able to have a job. So I think there’s a huge return on investment for the investment that the City of Henderson is making.”

During Tuesday's meeting, city staff named potential economic benefits for the community in bring the team's headquarters to Henderson. They included tourism and a bigger city tax base, an estimated $14 million in property taxes generated in a 30-year timeframe.

If the Raiders agree to move forward with the purchase, then a public meeting would be held on Feb. 6 for the city council to consider an offer for the property and possibly approve a binding purchase and sale agreement between the buyer and the city, staff said. .

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.