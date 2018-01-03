Man killed in Spring Valley shooting identified

A shooting in the west valley left one man dead an another injured. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in a shooting in the west valley on Dec. 19.

Edward Budd, 47, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner said.

Another man was injured in the shooting on the 3600 block of Starbright Lane, near Twain Avenue and Durango Drive, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Officers responded at 6:30 p.m. after a neighbor called 9-1-1 and reported hearing five to six shots fired next door, according to Lt. Grant Rogers.

On arrival, officers located the two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One was shot in the stomach and the other in the shoulder. Police said it appeared they were shot at close range.

Both victims were transported to UMC Trauma where Budd later died, police said. The victims initially refused to make a statement to officers, Lt. Rogers said.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Alex Yanko, 48, a day later for murder with a deadly weapon and attempted murder with a deadly weapon. He was taken into custody on Dec. 20 at 11:30 p.m. near Fort Apache Road and Tropicana Avenue.

Police said they believe there was a confrontation with an acquaintance of the victims regarding money or property outside of the home prior to the shooting.

The incident does not appear to be random, police said.

