NHP: Driver ejected, killed after crashing into disabled truck in east Las Vegas

One person was killed after crashing into a disabled vehicle near U.S. 95 and Charleston Boulevard Tuesday night, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

NHP responded to the crash at 7:22 p.m. Trooper Jason Buratczuk said a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling northbound on the U.S. 95 when it crashed into the right barrier wall then into the center median before coming to a stop in a travel lane.

About five minutes later, a Nissan Pathfinder crashed into the disabled truck. The driver of the Nissan was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Buratczuk said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

During the course of the investigation, NHP Troopers determined the driver of the Dodge was driving under the influence. The driver faces multiple charges including DUI and impeding the flow of traffic among others, NHP said.

Buratckuk said this is the third fatality investigated by NHP just two days into 2018. He urged drivers to stay safe and vigilant on the roadways.

The Clark County Coroner will release the name of the victim.

