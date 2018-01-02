PD: Pedestrian struck near Owens, Eastern

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the East Valley.

A pedestrian was reportedly struck while crossing North Eastern Avenue near Owens by a vehicle traveling northbound at 6:04 p.m., Lt. Jenkins said.

The pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma with non-life threatening injuries.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as officers closed the intersection to investigate the collision.

