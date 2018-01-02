PD: Pedestrian struck near Owens, Eastern - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

PD: Pedestrian struck near Owens, Eastern

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
(FOX5) (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the East Valley.

A pedestrian was reportedly struck while crossing North Eastern Avenue near Owens by a vehicle traveling northbound at 6:04 p.m., Lt. Jenkins said.

The pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma with non-life threatening injuries. 

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as officers closed the intersection to investigate the collision. 

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.