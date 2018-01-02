Two victims shot to death near Bonanza and Pecos identified

A couple was arrested in the shooting that killed two people and injured two others at an apartment near Bonanza and Pecos Roads, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. (Photo: LVMPD)

Two people who were shot to death at an apartment complex in east Las Vegas on Dec. 27, 2017, were identified by the Clark County Coroner.

Tina L. Jackson, 42, died from a gunshot wound to her abdomen. The second victim, 50-year-old Mark A. Cooley, died of a gunshot wound to his side, the coroner confirmed. Two additional people were shot, one of them suffering life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers originally responded to the Desert Pines Apartments on the 3700 block of East Bonanza Road at around 8:00 p.m. Jawanna Chapman-Doucet, 38, called 911 to tell police she and others with her were involved in a fight and shooting at the home, Metro said. A relative of Chapman-Doucet was involved in a domestic dispute at the home.

Metro said Chapman-Doucet and her boyfriend, Clarence Wilson, 46, were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Wilson was arrested for two counts of murder with a deadly weapon, two counts of attempted murder, nine counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied building and one count of a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, Metro said. Chapman-Doucet was arrested for one count of transfer of a firearm to a prohibited person.

