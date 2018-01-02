Police arrest 3 suspects in home invasion, Tesla robbery

A Tesla car was stolen and a couple was injured in a home invasion Wednesday morning, according to Metro Police. (FOX5)

Metro Police arrested and identified three suspects charged in a home invasion, battery of an elderly couple and robbery of a Tesla car near Flamingo and Lindell Roads.

Samuel Roaque, Immanuel Collins and Josette Paga were arrested in the case, Metro said.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery the 5300 block of Holbrook Drive on Dec. 27. Officers found the couple, Carin and Bob Bachant, with non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to UMC Trauma for treatment.

Police said three male suspects entered the home, ransacked the first floor of the residence and hit the couple on the head multiple times until they woke up from their sleep.

The suspects dragged the man to the garage and forced him to turn on his car; a new model Tesla, Metro said. The suspects fled in the vehicle which was later located in the 2200 block of Travis Street.

In a jailhouse interview Tuesday, Roaque said he was not at the Bachant's home during the attack and robbery and that he's only "guilty by association." He said he went shopping with his cousin, Collins and Collins' girlfriend, Paga, at In-N-Out, Walmart, Circle K and Kohl's. He said he later found out they used stolen credit cards found in their neighborhood. Roaque said the only reason he was with them was for a ride. He also said he hoped whoever beat and robbed the Bachants gets caught.

Police released surveillance photos from a retail store that captured the suspects exiting the business after using the couple's stolen credit cards.

A release said the women in the photos are accused of using the credit cards and did not directly participate in the home invasion.

