One of two victims shot near Las Vegas swap meet identified

One of the two victims who were shot near a northwest Las Vegas swap meet on Dec. 27, 2017, was identified by the Clark County Coroner.

Rhonda Lynn Ballow, 27, died of multiple gunshot wounds. The coroner ruled her death a homicide. The coroner could not identify the second victim because the next of kin has not been notified.

Police: Two people found shot dead near Swap Meet in Las Vegas

Police believe the victims were homeless. They were found around 7 a.m. in the loading dock area of the Swap Meet at 2901 West Washington Avenue, police said.The Swap Meet is near Lorenzi Park, west of U.S. 95.

No arrests have been made in this case. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

