One of two victims shot near Las Vegas swap meet identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

One of two victims shot near Las Vegas swap meet identified

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
Metro police were investigating two people found shot dead at 2901 W. Washington Ave. Dec. 27, 2017. (Photo: Brad Boyer/ FOX5) Metro police were investigating two people found shot dead at 2901 W. Washington Ave. Dec. 27, 2017. (Photo: Brad Boyer/ FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

One of the two victims who were shot near a northwest Las Vegas swap meet on Dec. 27, 2017, was identified by the Clark County Coroner. 

Rhonda Lynn Ballow, 27, died of multiple gunshot wounds. The coroner ruled her death a homicide. The coroner could not identify the second victim because the next of kin has not been notified. 

Police: Two people found shot dead near Swap Meet in Las Vegas

Police believe the victims were homeless. They were found around 7 a.m. in the loading dock area of the Swap Meet at 2901 West Washington Avenue, police said.The Swap Meet is near Lorenzi Park, west of U.S. 95.

No arrests have been made in this case. Stay with FOX5 for updates. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.