North Las Vegas triple homicide victims identified

The Clark County Coroner identified two of the three victims of a North Las Vegas triple murder from Dec. 28, 2017.

Both Quintin Jakar Hicks, 20, and Anthony Jaurice Vance, 22, died from a gunshot wound to the head. The third victim, 44-year-old Carole Joyce Patterson, was identified by her family.

Family identifies mother and son murdered in North Las Vegas

Hicks was one of Patterson's five children, their family confirmed.

Neighbors originally reported the sound of gunshots in the 2200 block of Caroll Street. Responding officers said the suspect was gone when they arrived.

An arrest has not been made in the case. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.