North Las Vegas triple homicide victims identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

North Las Vegas triple homicide victims identified

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

The Clark County Coroner identified two of the three victims of a North Las Vegas triple murder from Dec. 28, 2017. 

Both Quintin Jakar Hicks, 20, and Anthony Jaurice Vance, 22, died from a gunshot wound to the head. The third victim, 44-year-old Carole Joyce Patterson, was identified by her family. 

Family identifies mother and son murdered in North Las Vegas

Hicks was one of Patterson's five children, their family confirmed. 

Neighbors originally reported the sound of gunshots in the 2200 block of Caroll Street. Responding officers said the suspect was gone when they arrived. 

An arrest has not been made in the case. Stay with FOX5 for updates. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.