Pair arrested in connection with Las Vegas shooting and robbery

Las Vegas Metro police arrested two people after a man and his teenaged child was robbed and shot at in November.

Police identified Tyresse Jackson and Demonte Walter, both 18-years-old, as the suspects in the case.

Walter was in custody at the Clark County Detention Center for unrelated charges stemming from an incident that happened after this crime. Jackson was on house arrested for an unrelated incident.

They were both rebooked for two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder with a deadly weapon, one count of robbery with a deadly weapon, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, one count of aiming a gun at a person, and one count of discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure.

According to police, the victims had an item for sale and agreed to meet with the potential buyer at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near Twain Avenue, on Nov. 11, 2017. During the sale, a suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the property. When the man turned to run away, the suspect fired multiple rounds from his gun but missed. The teenage victim remained in the car but got out upon hearing gunshots. The suspect then turned the gun on the child. At least one round went into an apartment where a teen was home.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with additional information or anyone that believes they may have been a victim should call Metro's Southeast Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-385-5555. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

