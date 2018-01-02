Revelers celebrate New Year's Eve on Fremont Street - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Revelers celebrate New Year's Eve on Fremont Street

Posted: Updated:
Partygoers packed Fremont Street to ring in the new year. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5) Partygoers packed Fremont Street to ring in the new year. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Partygoers said goodbye to 2017 and hello to 2018 during a New Year's Eve celebration on Fremont Street. 

