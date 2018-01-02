Metro searching for suspected armed robber

Las Vegas Metro police said they are hoping the public can help identify an armed robbery suspect.

On Monday, the suspect entered a business near Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money, according to police.

Police said they will not release what was taken during the robbery.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Police described the suspect as a white man in his 20's or 30's, standing approximately 5'7" to 5'10' tall with an average build.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

