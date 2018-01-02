Coroner identifies 2 security guards shot, killed at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur

Two security guards who were shot and killed Saturday morning at a hotel-casino in Las Vegas, were identified Tuesday.

A Clark County coroner confirmed Las Vegas residents 28-year-old Philip Archuleta and 50-year-old Latosha White were fatally shot by Christopher Olaque, 29, who then shot himself at a nearby residence.

Olaque died on Dec. 31 at University Medical Center.

Archuleta died from a gunshot wound to his head and chest, and White succumbed to a gunshot wound to her chest.

The security guards were responding to a disturbance in one of the rooms after a guest was kicked out of her room by two men at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, located at 740 South Decatur Boulevard.

Metro police were investigating the incident and working to determine a motive for the shooting.

