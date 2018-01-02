Second person dies after North Las Vegas business fire

One person died in a fire in North Las Vegas on Jan. 2, 2018. (Brad Boyer/FOX5)

Officials said a second person has died after a fire at a business in North Las Vegas.

The incident occurred in the 2000 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, near Lake Mead Boulevard, on Tuesday.

Arriving crews found a two-story vacant commercial building with attached apartments in the back. Heavy smoke and flames were showing from the second-story apartment units upon arrival.

Firefighters discovered two people hanging out of second-story windows and rescued them. They were both taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries.

Crews forced their way into two apartments and found two more victims. One victim was pronounced deceased and a woman was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, officials said. She was pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Crews said they rescued a total of six people.

Las Vegas Boulevard was shut down at Bruce Street, police said. Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

Las Vegas Blvd closed at Bruce in both directions for a building fire. One confirmed dead and another in critical. Drivers avoid area. @NLVFirePIO #NLVPD pic.twitter.com/hmUS0LdT9z — NLVPD (@NLVPD) January 2, 2018

The fire was determined to be an accidental warming fire caused by squatters.

Damage was estimated at $100,000.

Further details were not immediately released.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.