Deadly fire under investigation at North Las Vegas business

Officials said they are investigating a deadly fire at a business in North Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the 2000 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, near Lake Mead Boulevard.

Officials said six people were rescued in the fire. One person was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries and two others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Public Information Officer Aaron Patty, of North Las Vegas police, said one person died in the blaze.

Las Vegas Boulevard was shut down at Bruce Street, police said. Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

Las Vegas Blvd closed at Bruce in both directions for a building fire. One confirmed dead and another in critical. Drivers avoid area. @NLVFirePIO #NLVPD pic.twitter.com/hmUS0LdT9z — NLVPD (@NLVPD) January 2, 2018

Investigators said the building that caught on fire was abandoned and it was possibly used by squatters.

Further details were not immediately released.

