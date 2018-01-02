AG: Lobato, exonerated of murder, likely will not spend additional year behind bars

An 18-year-old woman, Kirstin Lobato, was charged and later convicted in the July, 2001 slaying of a homeless man. Fifteen years later, her family is fighting for her innocence, claiming the investigation was botched.

A woman imprisoned for a murder she claims she didn't commit has her case dismissed by a Las Vegas judge.

A woman imprisoned for a murder she claimed she didn't commit will get a new trial.

Kirstin Lobato may have to spend an additional year behind bars despite her murder case being dismissed. (Source: Helen Caddes)

Christmas is over, but not at Michelle Ravell's home.

"We'll have the tree going, it's going to look just like Christmas!," she said. Beyond the tree, and stockings, dozens of gifts were being wrapped then stacked under the tree.

"I am so excited she is getting all this stuff," Ravell said.

All of this is for Kirstin Blaise Lobato, who goes by her middle name Blaise. Lobato was convicted of murder when she was 19, and spent more than 16 years in prison.

On Dec. 29, Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez ordered the case against Lobato to be dismissed with prejudice and for her to be released from the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Family members said they hoped this Monday, would be the day she was released, but according to Brook Keast, a public information officer for the Nevada Department of Corrections had confirmed to FOX5 that Kirstin Blaise Lobato will not be released despite her murder case being dismissed. The department said Lobato will be transferred to the Clark County Detention Center to serve one year behind bars for a separate case. That separate case was conspiracy to commit sexual contact with a prisoner.

Her attorney, David Chesnoff said they are filing a motion to have her released based on credit for time served, and said the Nevada Attorney General will not oppose the motion. Currently Lobato is in the process of being transferred to the Clark County Detention Center.

Despite the setback in her release, Ravell was still joyful and excited for the future. Ravell said she planned to have Christmas with Lobato when she gets out, and has been collecting this presents for more than a decade.

"As far as I'm concerned it's Christmas when she gets out."

Supporters of Lobato's have began a gofundme for her to help raise money for her to go to the doctor, and see a dentist when she gets out.

