Glowzone offers up entertainment for kids during breaks

Bumper cars are available at Glowzone Las Vegas. (Mike Doria/FOX5)
A mini golf course is shown at Glowzone Las Vegas. (Mike Doria/FOX5)
Parents can play for free at Glowzone with the purchase of a child pass for a limited time. (Mike Doria/FOX5)
A course at Glowzone Las Vegas. (Mike Doria/FOX5)
Looking for something to do while your kids are on Winter break from school? You might want to check out Glowzone because parents play for free with the purchase of a child pass from now until Jan. 7. 

Celebrating its one year anniversary in December, Glowzone offers an extensive play area that includes bumper cars, miniature golf, ropes courses, rock climbing wall, children’s play area, arcade and bazooka ball shooting course. 

Coming up on the Jan. 13, Glowzone will also be partnering with United Blood Services to help replenish the supply taken up by the 1 October shooting.  Guests who donate at Glowzone receive:

  • Multi-challenge pass - Three attractions
  • $5 arcade credit 

Glowzone will be open from 11 a.m. until Midnight on Jan. 13.

