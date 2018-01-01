New laws take effect in Nevada in 2018

With the new year, new state laws are taking effect starting Jan. 1.

Nevada's prescription drug abuse prevention act became law in 2018. The goal is to help doctors and patients reduce opioid abuse. Under the law, painkillers can't be prescribed for more than 14 days for acute pain, and doctors have to get patients on board with a treatment plan before prescribing painkillers for more than 30 days.

The state's ban on conversion therapy goes into effect this year. Nevada became the eighth state to ban the practice in which mental health professionals try to change the sexual orientation of those who identify as gay or lesbian.

A ban the box law aims to give ex-offenders an equal shot at state and local government jobs. It makes it illegal for public sector employers to ask about criminal histories on job applications.

Taking effect this year are new state contraception laws that require insurance companies to provide Nevada women with access to contraceptives without co-pays. Now, insurance companies must cover up to a year of birth control at one time. The bills also cover other preventative services like mammograms and HPV vaccinations.

Starting in 2018, a Nevada law will make daycare workers undergo more training. It requires childcare facilities to complete 24 hours of training every year. The bill also makes annual inspections more thorough.

A new law aims to protect domestic violence victims at work. Under it, employers must provide leave to employees who've been victims of domestic violence. The state also can't deny unemployment benefits to someone who left their job in order to help get away from their abuser.

