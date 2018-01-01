Police report handful of arrests in Vegas New Year's Eve

Las Vegas police say a handful of people were arrested as hundreds of thousands of revelers celebrated the new year under heavy police presence assembled just months after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Police said Monday that officers made a total of 11 misdemeanor arrests, eight on the Strip and three on Fremont Street. Another 10 people got citations, all but one on the Strip.

Las Vegas police did not immediately specify the nature of the offenses.

About 330,000 people were at the festivities that included fireworks and headliners like Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, and Celine Dion.

Las Vegas police put every officer on the streets and activated 350 National Guard members to ensure safety after the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds more.

