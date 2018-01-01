Tips for keeping that New Year's resolution in 2018 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Tips for keeping that New Year's resolution in 2018

Posted: Updated:
(AP image) (AP image)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

If you’ve already failed at sticking to your New Year’s resolution, don’t be discouraged.

The success rate is only eight percent, according to statistics.

However, those who do pick Jan. 1 as the go date do have a 10 percent better chance at pulling it off than any other time of year.

Experts say the best strategy is to start small and work your way up.

For example, if your goal is to get more fit; start with a few push-ups a day. Your brain will know it’s capable and that will keep you motivated to continue and increase.

Also, come up with a plan of attack that has a mechanism to correct a failure and system of rewards for continued success.

The top three consistently failed resolutions include: 

  • Getting fit/healthy
  • Quitting smoking 
  • Learning something new

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.