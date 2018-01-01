Tips for keeping that New Year's resolution in 2018

If you’ve already failed at sticking to your New Year’s resolution, don’t be discouraged.

The success rate is only eight percent, according to statistics.

However, those who do pick Jan. 1 as the go date do have a 10 percent better chance at pulling it off than any other time of year.

Experts say the best strategy is to start small and work your way up.

For example, if your goal is to get more fit; start with a few push-ups a day. Your brain will know it’s capable and that will keep you motivated to continue and increase.

Also, come up with a plan of attack that has a mechanism to correct a failure and system of rewards for continued success.

The top three consistently failed resolutions include:

Getting fit/healthy

Quitting smoking

Learning something new

