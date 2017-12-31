Raiders fire Coach Jack Del Rio

Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio announced after the team's defeat Sunday that he has been relieved of his duties, according to Fox 5 sports director Kevin Bolinger.

The Raiders lost Sunday 30-10 to the Los Angeles Chargers -- finishing their season with a disappointing 6-10 record.

Rumors have swirled in the past few days that former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is a top choice for Raiders owner Mark Davis as the team's

next head coach.

