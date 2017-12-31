Family identifies mother and son murdered in North Las Vegas

A valley family identified two victims of a triple homicide in North Las Vegas on Dec. 28.

A valley family identified two victims of a triple homicide in North Las Vegas on Dec. 28.

Carole Joyce Patterson, 44, and her son Quintin Hicks, 20, died with apparent gunshot wounds, according to their family.

North Las Vegas Police said officers were investigating the case in the 2200 block of Carroll Street Thursday night.

Another man, 22, also died after suffering apparent gunshot wounds, police said, but he was not identified. Patterson and Hicks lived in the apartment. The third victim did not live there.

Neighbors reported the sounds of gunshots coming from the home.

The suspect was gone when police arrived, NLVPD said.

The victims' family set up a GoFundMe page to cover funeral expenses. The page said Patterson had five children and eight grandchildren.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.