PD: Suspects wanted for battery, stealing Tesla in violent home invasion

Las Vegas Metro police are seeking the public's help to identify a number of suspects who are connected to a violent home invasion robbery and battery of an elderly Valley couple.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery the 5300 block of Holbrook Drive, near Flamingo and Lindell Roads on Dec. 27. On arrival, officers found the couple, a man and woman, suffering from non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to UMC Trauma for treatment.

Police said three male suspects entered the home, ransacked the first floor of the residence and hit the couple on the head multiple times until they woke up from their sleep.

The suspects dragged the man to the garage and forced him to turn on his car; a new model Tesla. The suspects fled in the vehicle which was later located in the 2200 block of Travis Street.

Police released surveillance photos from a retail store that captured the suspects exiting the business after using the couple's stolen credit cards.

A release said the women in the photos are accused of using the credit cards and did not directly participate in the home invasion.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact the LVMPD Spring Valley Area Command at 702-828-2640 or email at SVAC@gmail.com.

