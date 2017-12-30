Vegas resident suffers critical injures in kitchen fire

Fire crews at the scene of an overnight apartment fire in west Las Vegas on Dec. 29, 2017. (Courtesy: Las Vegas fire)

Multiple firefighters battled a blaze inside a west Las Vegas apartment late Friday night.

Fire crews from Las Vegas and Clark County were called to 3883 Tara Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, at 11:50 p.m. with reports of a structure fire.

Arriving firefighters noticed heavy smoke coming from a downstairs apartment inside the Tara Vista community.

Crews cut through a secured entry door to gain access to the residence, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Once inside, they were able to extinguish the flames in the kitchen and rescue an unconscious man found lying on the floor of the apartment.

Fire officials said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries in the blaze.

He was treated at the scene for burns and smoke inhalation but ultimately transported to the University Medical Center in critical condition.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the kitchen area, with damages estimated at $25.000.

Investigators reported the fire appeared to have started on the stove according to their preliminary investigation.

Neighbors also informed officials they heard a man screaming for help before emergency crews arrived.

Authorities said no other injuries were reported in the incident.

