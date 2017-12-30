Vegas PD: 2 security guards shot, killed at Arizona Charlie's Decatur

Metro vehicles parked inside Arizona Charlie's Decatur parking lot after an early morning fatal shooting on Dec. 30, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5)

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly situation at a hotel-casino where two security guards were shot and killed Saturday morning.

Metro said the incident occurred in one of the hotel rooms at Arizona Charlie's Decatur, located at 740 S. Decatur Boulevard, at 6:30a.

The suspect involved escaped the hotel after the shooting and was located in a nearby residence by patrol officers, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detectives said the man was taken into police custody after an attempted suicide and transported to the University Medical Center in unknown condition.

Authorities described him as a Hispanic man in his 20s.

Officers reported the incident remains under investigation and that no motive was immediately clear for the shooting

