92-year-old WWII Veteran awarded Bronze Star in Las Vegas

A 92-year-old World War II veteran was awarded the Bronze Star Friday in Las Vegas.

The Nevada National Guard presented Pvt. William Grant with the honor at the Clark County Armory.

Grant served in Normandy with the 60th Infantry Regiment in the U. S. Army and was wounded in battle.

His son, Bill Grant had researched his father's military records and found out he had been awarded the Bronze Star, but no one had ever physically given it to him. Bill contacted Veterans Affairs to do just that.

"I am thrilled and honored to be able to have these medals presented to my dad after such a long time," Bill said. "As part of the 'greatest generation' he is truly a hero, a quiet hero, who served his country and his family."

William Grant received the award while his family was in Las Vegas for the holiday season. He earned a Purple Heart and campaign ribbons after leaving the military in 1945.

"We need to cherish the World War II veterans still with us, honor those who have passed and never forget their sacrifice," Nevada Army National Guard Commander Brig. Gen. Zachary Doser said.

William Grant, a Las Vegas resident, was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Pitt University and worked with the Social Security administration for several decades in Baltimore before moving to Nevada.

